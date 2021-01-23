ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri’s health department doesn’t include antigen tests in its count of COVID-19 cases, meaning tens of thousands of positive tests have not been included in the state’s tally. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that though Missouri doesn’t count antigen testing in its tally of 445,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the state’s virus tracking dashboard does separately list details about each type of testing. Data on Friday shows 64,685 Missourians have tested positive through antigen tests, also known as rapid tests. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has included positive antigen test results in its definition of “probable” cases since August.