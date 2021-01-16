COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri House canceled work next week because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the Capitol. “Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the building, we are exercising an abundance of caution to protect members, staff, and visitors by canceling session next week,” top Republican representatives said in a joint statement released late Thursday. Lawmakers already were set to be off work Monday because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the House speaker’s office previously planned on either canceling or holding a limited session Wednesday over security concerns about potential Capitol protests related to Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.