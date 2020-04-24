O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nearly two dozen inmates at a prison in southeast Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, the first outbreak of the illness inside a correctional facility in the state. The Missouri Department of Corrections said Thursday that three inmates in a wing at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston tested positive earlier this week for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The department then tested all 64 residents of the wing along with 82 staff members. Nineteen more inmates were found with the illness. None of the staff members tested positive, though three staff members tested positive earlier this month.