The Republican National Convention heads into its second day — now with Donald Trump officially as its presidential nominee and U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate. Trump energized the crowd Monday night by entering the arena with a bandage on his right ear after being injured during an assassination attempt Saturday. Expect more speakers Tuesday to mention what they described as the former president’s strength and resilience after the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania. The former president is expected to give his nomination acceptance speech Thursday. while Vance is expected to take the stage on Wednesday night.