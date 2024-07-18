Former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are expressing concerns about President Joe Biden’s candidacy for the White House. The move comes just hours before former President Donald Trump is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, an address highly anticipated after Saturday’s assassination attempt. Trump’s running mate JD Vance addressed the same crowd on Wednesday. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign insists it’s “not working through any scenarios” where he “is not the top of the ticket,” despite intensifying calls from congressional Democrats for him to abandon the race ahead of November’s election.