Vice President Kamala Harris is flying to her first battleground state Wisconsin after locking up enough support from Democratic delegates to earn the party’s nomination. Democratic leaders Charles Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries also endorsed Harris on Tuesday, capping off their party’s swift embrace of her 2024 candidacy. Meanwhile, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle stepped down from her job following the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. Cheatle had been facing growing calls to resign and several investigations into how the shooter was able to get so close to the Republican presidential nominee.