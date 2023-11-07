Volunteers from several states have arrived in St.Louis this week for a project to restore homes seriously damaged in last summer’s historic record-breaking flooding. It was July 26th last year that life threatening flash flooding hit STL after a line of Thunderstorms dropped up to 10 inches of rain in just a few hours, killing at least one, and leaving others stranded in their homes and cars. And now, more than a year later many of those homes are still uninhabitable. These out of state volunteers are between the ages of 18 and 26 and will be in STL for the next six weeks. It’s a partnership between The Salvation Army and AmeriCorps to restore the homes, and Catholic Charities will join the effort, working with flood survivors in their recovery process. Local businesses and residents can contribute by donating materials, providing meals, or by volunteering to work along-side the AmeriCorps team. A project spokesperson says it’s not just about rebuilding structures, it’s about restoring hope. Steve Potter, KTRS News.