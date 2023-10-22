COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Cody Schrader ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns and No. 20 Missouri sacked Spencer Rattler six times in a 34-12 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

Missouri (7-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) has seven victories in its first eight games for the first time since 2013.

“It really doesn’t mean anything other than we’re focused on the task at hand,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “I think that’s really been why our team has been so effective is we haven’t looked ahead to anything. Everybody else is, we’re not.”

Brady Cook completed 14 of 24 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Luther Burden III caught four passes for 90 yards and a TD.

“We didn’t play well enough in the first half, didn’t coach well enough in the first half,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. “But we had opportunities to make plays and we didn’t get that done. I’m proud of the way our guys came out for the second half.”

After South Carolina (2-5, 1-4) cut it to 24-12 with 10:31 left on Jeter’s field goal, Schrader sealed it with an 11-yard touchdown run with 2:46 to go.

“That’s something that we’ve definitely got to go back and correct and get that fixed.” Schrader said about closing out games. “I know this offense will because by our standards that’s not good enough. We need to continually just score and put teams away early when we have such a lead and our defensive is playing so well.”

Cook capped an 87-yard drive with a 17-yard rushing touchdown, and Harrison Mevis hit a 21-yard field goal in the second quarter to give Missouri a 24-0 lead. Jeter spoiled the shutout with a 51-yard field goal with 31 seconds left in the half.

Schrader had 10-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead with 46 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Missouri took a 7-0 lead when Cook threaded a 42-yard touchdown pass to Burden through double coverage with 6:31 remaining in the first.

“That touchdown today, I was like, man, he really caught that.” Cook said. “He continues to impress me.”

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: Needs to win four of its last five games to become bowl eligible, but it is not slated to face any opponents currently in the Top 25 after facing ranked foes in four of its first seven contests.

Missouri: The Tigers did not allow a touchdown for the first time since beating Vanderbilt 41-0 on Nov. 28, 2020. Missouri dominated on defense stopping South Carolina on 10 of 13 third down conversions in addition to sacking Rattler six times.

“Our theme all week was rattle Rattler,” Drinkwitz said. “We just felt like we needed to rattle him and should have more but we had some really unfortunate, uncharacteristic penalties on third down.”

TROPHY STAYING PUT

Missouri is keeping the Mayor’s Cup trophy given to the winner of the matchup between the schools in cities named Columbia.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Missouri is poised to rise at least a spot or two and will likely have its highest ranking since being ranked 14th at the 2014 season.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: At Texas A&M on Saturday

Missouri: At No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 4.