ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis police officers have been charged with sexually assaulting four women, while a third office has been charged with witness tampering in the case. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Officer Lafeal Lawshea is charged with two counts of forcible rape, forcible sodomy, sexual misconduct and tampering with a victim. Investigators accuse him of raping two women in 2009 and sexually assaulting a civilian police department employee in 2019. Officer Torey Phelps is charged with one count of forcible rape for the alleged 2010 assault of a woman at Lawshea’s home. The witness tampering charge against Sgt. Jatonya Clayborn-Muldrew says she tried to dissuade one of the women from filing a sexual assault complaint against Lawshea.