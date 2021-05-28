The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office says two former county corrections officers have been charged with assaulting inmates. Wesley Ball’s office said Friday that a grand jury handed up indictments Wednesday against 37-year-olds Justin Mohler and Kurtis Bromeier. Mohler is charged with third-degree felony assault for allegedly punching an inmate at the county jail in Clayton in the face and neck on July 17. He faces up to four years in prison if convicted. Bromeier is charged with fourth-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor, for allegedly striking a disabled man in the head at the jail. He faces up to a year in jail if convicted. The charges are just the latest black eye for St. Louis area lockups.