St. Charles, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating after 2 people are found dead in St. Charles.

In a statement, the department says that officers responded to call for a well-being check in the 3300 block of Remington just after 12:30 P.M. Thursday. Once inside, they discovered the bodies of a 32-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. Police believe they are acquainted, and that they both live in apartment together.

If you have any information, please contact St. Charles Police.