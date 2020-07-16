St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two police officers are recovering after being injured following a shooting in south city.

The incident unfolded shortly before 12:30 P.M. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Pennsylvania, which is the city’s Tower Grove East neighborhood. That’s where officers responded to a shooting call and found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.

When officers attempted to render aid, the man became combative, punching a female officer in the face and kicking and biting a male officer. The officers’ injuries are described as minor. The man was taken to the hospital in critical / unstable condition.

Police are searching for the shooting suspect.