SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Two Illinois nuclear plants would be saved from closure and carbon-emitting coal plants closed in the next quarter-century in a clean-energy package the Senate approved. The action Monday to make Illinois carbon-free by 2045 now moves to a supportive Gov. J.B . Prtizker to sign it into law. The legislation would provide a $700 million subsidy to Exelon to keep open nuclear plants in Byron and Morris. It came on the same day Exelon had threatened to begin shutting down the Byron plant. The bill also includes provisions for closing coal-burning plants, investing in renewable energy such as wind and solar and offering $4,000 rebate on electric vehicle purchases