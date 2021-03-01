ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri men were wounded when they exchanged gunfire after one of them broke into an apartment in St. Charles on Sunday. Both men are recovering at hospitals and one of them is facing charges. Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Marshall Funkhouser with burglary, assault and armed criminal action. Police said a 66-year-old man from Sikeston who was in town visiting family reported hearing yelling and two gunshots outside the apartment around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police said the man picked up his handgun before Funkhouser kicked in the door. Then the two men fired at each other. Funkhouser was being held Sunday on $50,000 bond.