ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are investigating two fatal weekend shootings and a separate incident where a 3-year-old boy was wounded. Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds to his head shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in the Carondelet neighborhood in southeast St. Louis. On Sunday afternoon, police were called to an apartment complex in north St. Louis County to investigate another fatal shooting. In a separate incident on Friday, a 3-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his leg when the car he was riding in was shot at in north St. Louis. Police said the car driven by the boy’s father was shot several times around 6:30 p.m. Friday.