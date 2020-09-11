St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two men are being indicted for their roles in an armed carjacking earlier this year.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 23-year-old Brandon Vandoren of Mehlville is charged with carjacking causing bodily injury, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. 27-year-old Matthew Carver of St. Louis is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents say that the pair stole a car from a MotoMart in Jefferson County back on May 20th. While leaving the scene, the victim began chasing them on foot. The pair then ran him down with his own vehicle, before leaving the scene. The duo was later identified in a Facebook live video and arrested.