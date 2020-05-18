Belleville, IL (KTRS) Police in the metro-east need your help finding a missing Belleville girl.

In a release, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says 14-year-old Mya Reagan is believed to have run away.

She is described as an African-American girl, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on May 10th, and does not have her medication. Police think she could be in East or North St. Louis.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5734.