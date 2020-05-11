(KTRS) A 13-year old O’Fallon, Missouri boy is in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Dr. Detectives from the O’Fallon Police Department are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting; including interviews with the 16-year old juvenile responsible and witnesses.
Police say the juvenile who fired the shot and the victim are acquaintances.
(KTRS) A 13-year old O’Fallon, Missouri boy is in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Mar-Ton Estates Dr. Detectives from the O’Fallon Police Department are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting; including interviews with the 16-year old juvenile responsible and witnesses.