Washington D.C. (KTRS) 10 people are facing charges in a $1.4 Billion Dollar medical billing scheme involving rural hospitals – one of which is located in Missouri.

According to the Justice Department, those involved include hospital managers, lab owners, billers and recruiters. The indictment alleges that from 2015 – 2018, the conspirators would take over financially-troubled hospitals, using management companies they owned. The conspirators would then bill private insurance companies for millions of dollars of expensive tests – using outside laboratories and billing companies that they also controlled.

One of the facilities involved was Putnam County Memorial, a 25-bed hospital located in Unionville, Missouri.