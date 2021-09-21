ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say one person was killed and three others were hurt at an evening vigil for another shooting victim as St. Louis officials struggle to rein in violence that has plagued downtown neighborhoods. Police say the shooting happened Monday night at an intersection in the Downtown West neighborhood during a vigil for 27-year-old Demetrise Thomas, who was shot and killed nearby early Monday morning. Police say someone in a dark sport utility vehicle drove by the vigil and shot into the crowd, leaving two women and two men with gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene, and the other three were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.