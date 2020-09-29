St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead following a shooting in north county.

Just before 7:30 P.M. Monday, officers responded to the 11,000 block of Suntree Drive. Upon arrival, they found a man believed to be in his mid-20’s in a courtyard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Another individual, believed to have been involved in the incident, was detained at the scene pending further investigation.

St. Louis County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.