St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is dead and 5 others injured following a shooting at night club in north city.

It all unfolded just before 3 A.M. Saturday at Bad Habits Social Club located in the 3100 block of North Grand, in the city’s Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. That’s where officers responded to a shooting call and found 3 men and 3 women, ranging in age from 28 – 39-years-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. 36-year-old Willie Jackson III was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were transported to the hospital with various injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating.